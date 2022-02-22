Left Menu

EU envoys to approve sanctions against Russia on Tuesday - Italy's minister

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 22-02-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:04 IST
Luigi Di Maio Image Credit: Wikipedia
The European Union foreign ministers will give a political green light to sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said.

"What happened yesterday with the recognition by Russia of two self-proclaimed republics of the Donbass is unacceptable, and Italy is convinced to proceed with sanctions," Di Maio said in a video message.

European Union ambassadors began meeting on Tuesday to discuss sanctions against Russia after its recognition of two breakaway regions of Ukraine, and the EU's top diplomat promised the first punitive measures later in the day.

