Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov brushes off Western sanctions over Donbass recognition

They are already threatening us with all manner of sanctions or, as they say now, 'the mother of all sanctions'," Lavrov said. "Well, we're used to it.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:10 IST
Russia's Lavrov brushes off Western sanctions over Donbass recognition
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov brushed off the threat of sanctions on Tuesday, saying the West would impose them regardless of events and describing the response to Russia's recognition of two breakaway Ukrainian regions as predictable.

"Our European, American, British colleagues will not stop and will not calm down until they have exhausted all their possibilities for the so-called 'punishment of Russia'. They are already threatening us with all manner of sanctions or, as they say now, 'the mother of all sanctions'," Lavrov said.

"Well, we're used to it. We know that sanctions will be imposed anyway, in any case. With or without reason."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022