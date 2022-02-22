Kota tutor accused of killing teenage girl student held in Gurugram

A private tuition teacher, who was on the run after allegedly strangulating a 15-year-old student to death here, was arrested from Haryana's Gurugram, police said.

Gaurav Jain (28), the accused, had killed the minor girl inside his house in Bajajkhana under Rampura City police station on February 13 and had been absconding since.

Thirty police teams were formed to nab him and they finally succeeded late Monday night when Jain was arrested from outside his sister's house in Gurugram, police said.

One of the teams was deployed there in anticipation of Jain reaching out to his sister to hide from police, an officer said.

"Jain was caught while trying to enter the houses as his sister was in Tonk (Rajasthan) for a family function," Kota city Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat told PTI.

He is being brought back to Kota, he added. On the report filed by the minor's family members, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Jain, police said.

Suspecting that the accused could have committed suicide out of fear of getting caught, the Chambal river and canals around Kota were also searched by divers of Kota Municipal Corporation, they said.

Meanwhile, Kota range Inspector General Ravi Dutt Gour had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on the arrest of the accused while some other coaching institutes in the city had announced a cash prize of over Rs 4 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Jain.

The accused tutor had been teaching the girl for three years and they were neighbours, police had said.

The girl was found gasping for breath with a noose around her neck and hands tied inside Jain's house. She was taken to hospital but declared brought dead, they said.

The victim was supposedly the only student at Jain's house on the day of the incident, police said.

Following the girl's death, locals called for a shutdown of shops and they gathered in large numbers outside the police station.

