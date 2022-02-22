PM Cares for Children Scheme extended till 28th Feb 2022

Left Menu

All eligible children can now be enrolled till 28th February, 2022 to avail benefits of PM CARES for Children Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India has extended the PM Cares for Children Scheme till 28th February, 2022. Earlier the scheme was valid till 31st December, 2021. A letter in this regard has been written to all Principal Secretaries/ Secretaries, Women and Child Development, Social Justice & Empowerment Department of all States and UTs with a copy to all District Magistrates/District Collectors for necessary action. (Click here to see letter).

All eligible children can now be enrolled till 28th February, 2022 to avail benefits of PM CARES for Children Scheme. The scheme covers all children who have lost: i) Both parents or ii) Surviving parent or iii) legal guardian/adoptive parents/single adoptive parent due to COVID 19 pandemic, starting from 11.03.2020 the date on which WHO has declared and characterized COVID-19 as pandemic till 28.02.2022. To be entitled to benefits under this scheme Child should not have completed 18 years of age on the date of death of parents.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, on 29th May, 2021, had announced comprehensive support for children who have lost both their parents due to COVID 19 pandemic. The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children who have lost their parent(s) to COVID pandemic, in a sustained manner, enable their wellbeing through health insurance, empower them through education and equip them for self-sufficient existence with financial support on reaching 23 years of age. The PM CARES for children scheme inter-alia provides support to these children through convergent approach, gap funding for ensuring education, health, monthly stipend from the age of 18 years, and lump sum amount of Rs. 10 lakhs on attaining 23 years of age.

The scheme is accessible through the online portal https://pmcaresforchildren.in . All States/UTs have now been asked to identify and register the eligible children on the portal till 28th February 2022. Any Citizen can inform the administration regarding a child eligible for support under this scheme through the portal.

(With Inputs from PIB)

