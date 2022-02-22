Wish to finish hearing Hijab case this week: K'natka HC
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said it wishes to dispose of the Hijab related case this week itself and sought the cooperation of all the parties involved. The Chief Justice said, We want to finish this case this week itself. Make all endeavours to finish this case by the end of this week. PTI GMS RS SA SA
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said it wishes to dispose of the Hijab related case this week itself and sought the cooperation of all the parties involved. As soon as the court proceedings began, a lawyer appearing for the petitioner girls requested the full bench of the Karnataka High Court for some relaxation to the Muslim girls who wish to appear in the schools and colleges with Hijab. They had moved the court against the hijab ban.
The full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi, and Justice Krishna M Dixit is hearing a batch of petitions by the girls seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom. The Chief Justice said, ''We want to finish this case this week itself. Make all endeavors to finish this case by the end of this week.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka High Court
- J M Khazi
- Muslim
- SA SA
- Krishna M Dixit
- Hijab
- Ritu Raj Awasthi
ALSO READ
Muslims not untouchable, dissociate myself from Hindutva related issues: Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel
Hijab for Muslims like Hindu's 'mangalsutra', Christian's crucifix, Sikh's turban: Cong MP in Lok Sabha
Giriraj Singh slams those pushing for Muslim girls' right to wear hijab in Udupi college
Modi takes swipe after Mamata's show of support for Akhilesh; reaches out to Muslim women
BJP trying to create Hindu-Muslim divide: Jayant