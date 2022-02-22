UN agency not seen more movement of refugees from Ukraine
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:59 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday it had not seen an increased movement of people fleeing from Ukraine as tension mounts in two breakaway regions in the east, but it stands ready to help if the conflict worsens.
"We are not aware of any increased movements outside the region," Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a briefing.
"The situation remains highly volatile ... We stand ready to protect refugees."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- U.N.
- United Nations
- UNHCR
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France's Macron flies to Moscow in bid to ease Ukraine tensions
Ukraine to discuss 'unfair' German military hardware stance with foreign minister
Biden, Germany's Scholz to stress unified front against any Russian aggression toward Ukraine
Leaders meet around the globe hoping to calm Ukraine crisis
Macron heads to Moscow to help east tensions over Ukraine