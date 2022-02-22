Left Menu

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:59 IST
UN agency not seen more movement of refugees from Ukraine
The United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday it had not seen an increased movement of people fleeing from Ukraine as tension mounts in two breakaway regions in the east, but it stands ready to help if the conflict worsens.

"We are not aware of any increased movements outside the region," Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a briefing.

"The situation remains highly volatile ... We stand ready to protect refugees."

