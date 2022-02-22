Russia recognises separatist Ukrainian regions within their current boundaries -Ifax

Russia recognizes the independence of the breakaway east Ukrainian regions within the boundaries that the Moscow-backed separatists currently control, Interfax news agency cited a deputy Russian foreign minister as saying on Tuesday.

The official, Andrey Rudenko, also said that Moscow did not want to sever ties with Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.

