Russia recognises separatist Ukrainian regions within their current boundaries -Ifax
Russia recognizes the independence of the breakaway east Ukrainian regions within the boundaries that the Moscow-backed separatists currently control, Interfax news agency cited a deputy Russian foreign minister as saying on Tuesday.
The official, Andrey Rudenko, also said that Moscow did not want to sever ties with Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.
