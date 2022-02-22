Left Menu

Czech troops may be deployed in Slovakia, or Romania - news website

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 16:24 IST
Jana Cernochova Image Credit: Wikipedia
Czech troops may be deployed within a NATO unit in Slovakia or Romania, with neighbour and close ally Slovakia the more likely option, news website seznamzpravy.cz quoted Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova as saying on Tuesday.

"One option is Romania, the second is Slovakia. I think we sense what is geographically, geopolitically closer. That is a little bit of a guide to where our thoughts are going," Cernochova told reporters, adding that the government and parliament would have to make the decision on any deployment.

At the end of January, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said NATO was considering deploying some troops in Slovakia, along with other countries on its eastern flank, in response to the Russian military build-up near Ukraine.

