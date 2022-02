BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Non-Executive Chair Of Board Leif Johansson To Retire

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - CHAIR SUCCESSION PLANNING UPDATE AND ANNUAL REPORT

* ASTRAZENECA - LEIF JOHANSSON, NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIR OF BOARD, INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD * ASTRAZENECA - SEARCH FOR A NEW CHAIR IS PROCEEDING WELL, LED BY PHILIP BROADLEY, SENIOR INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.

* ASTRAZENECA: JOHANSSON INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF COMPANY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) IN 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

