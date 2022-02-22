Ukraine recalls senior diplomat from Russia for consultations: statement
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it had recalled a senior Ukrainian diplomat from Moscow for consultations.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier on Tuesday Kyiv might break off diplomatic relations with Russia after Moscow decided to recognize two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent.
