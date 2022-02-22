Left Menu

Man held from Karnataka for duping Mumbai music teacher with cryptocurrency plan

A 31-year-old man was arrested from Bengaluru by Mumbai police for allegedly duping a music teacher of Rs 2.43 lakh with the promise of high returns on a cryptocurrency investment, an official said on Tuesday.As per the complaint filed by the victim at Matunga police station, he had received a message on his mobile from one Argohash about the chance to earn Rs 2,000 per day through cryptocurrency mining.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 16:57 IST
Man held from Karnataka for duping Mumbai music teacher with cryptocurrency plan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old man was arrested from Bengaluru by Mumbai police for allegedly duping a music teacher of Rs 2.43 lakh with the promise of high returns on a cryptocurrency investment, an official said on Tuesday.

As per the complaint filed by the victim at Matunga police station, he had received a message on his mobile from one 'Argohash' about the chance to earn Rs 2,000 per day through cryptocurrency mining. he said.

''The victim started depositing money after clicking on the link and downloading the Argohash app. The app stopped working some time later, and another app called Argopro went operational. The man soon realised he was being cheated and approached police,'' he informed.

A probe zeroed in on Mohammed Jabir Mohammed Nuruddin, a delivery boy of a prominent restaurant aggregator, into whose account the money deposited by the music teacher had landed, the official said.

''We found that at least Rs 71 lakh was deposited in Nuruddin's account on February 9, 10 and 11, most of which was withdrawn immediately. He had also started driving a car recently. Some of the money had been transferred to the account of a Delhi-based firm that had collected Rs 225 crore from across the country in the last few days,'' he said.

The accused, who was held from Bengaluru in Karnataka, was charged under IPC and Information Technology provisions for cheating and other offences, and has been remanded in police custody till February 25, Senior Inspector Deepak Chavan of Matunga police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022