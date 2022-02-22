Left Menu

U.S. troops arrive in Bulgaria for joint military training

Up to 150 U.S. troops and military equipment will be arriving in Bulgaria this week for joint training amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 22-02-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 17:02 IST
U.S. troops arrive in Bulgaria for joint military training
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Up to 150 U.S. troops and military equipment will be arriving in Bulgaria this week for joint training amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Tuesday. On Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and has since ordered the deployment of troops there, deepening Western fears of a major war in Europe.

The U.S. soldiers and armoured vehicles will be crossing from into Bulgaria from Romania on Tuesday and Thursday to take part in the training aimed at boosting troops' interoperability, the ministry said in a statement. Under a deal with NATO ally Bulgaria, the United States can keep up to 2,500 U.S. troops at several joint bases in the Black Sea country. Last week Defence Minister Stefan Yanev said a U.S. army Stryker company will be at Novo Selo military base in eastern Bulgaria for joint training.

Bulgaria, which joined NATO in 2004, plans to lead a battlegroup of up to 1,000 troops on its territory as NATO moves to strengthen its deterrence and defence on its eastern flank. Spain has deployed four Eurofighter jets to Bulgaria to support it in policing its air space until the end of March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022