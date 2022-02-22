Left Menu

Russia recognises Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel areas

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 17:09 IST
Russia recognises Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel areas
Representative image
Russia says its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extends to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces.

The statement Tuesday further raises the stakes amid Western fears that Moscow could follow up to Monday's recognition of rebel regions with a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has recognized the rebel regions' independence "in borders that existed when they proclaimed" their independence in 2014.

Ukrainian forces later reclaimed control of large part of both regions during a nearly eight-year conflict that has killed over 14,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

