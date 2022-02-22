Left Menu

Anish Khan death: Police, student clash in Kolkata

Clashes broke out between police personnel and students of Aliah University in College Street area of Kolkata on Tuesday after the latter tried to break barricade and march towards Writers Buildings, the erstwhile state secretariat, demanding justice for student leader Anish Khan who was allegedly killed last week.The students and other protestors participated in a march and made a human chain at the Park Circus seven-point crossing before resuming the rally in the direction of Writers Buildings in Dalhousie area.They later changed the route and took College Street.

Updated: 22-02-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 17:15 IST
The students and other protestors participated in a march and made a human chain at the Park Circus seven-point crossing before resuming the rally in the direction of Writers Buildings in Dalhousie area.

They later changed the route and took College Street. However, the police had put up barricades there to stop the students.

As the students tried to break the barricades, police used force to disperse them.

Police said some of the activists were detained.

Four people in uniforms of police and civic volunteers had allegedly pushed off Khan from the third floor of his house in Howrah district's Amta in the dead of night on February 18, according to his family.

Khan, who was earlier with SFI, the student wing of the CPI(M), was a prominent face of the protests in Kolkata against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He later joined the Indian Secular Front (ISF). His death sparked widespread protests. The state government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter.

