Tunisia's Judges Association calls for a protest on Feb 24 -statement

The Tunisian Judges Association called on Tuesday for a protest on Feb. 24 in response to the ongoing targeting of Tunisia's judicial authority, it said in a statement.

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced his decision to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council earlier in February and extended the country's state of emergency until Dec. 31 of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)