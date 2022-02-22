Left Menu

K'taka Assembly adjourned amid protest over Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag' remark

Karnataka Assembly Session has been adjourned till March 4 amid Congress MLAs' protest over Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag at the Red Fort' remark.

Karnataka Assembly Session has been adjourned till March 4 amid Congress MLAs' protest over Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag at the Red Fort' remark. As the Congress MLAs continue their protest in Karnataka Assembly demanding minister Eshwarappa's resignation over his saffron flag remark, Chief Minister Basavaj Bommai had said that "Congress has lost the morality to be the Opposition party."

Reacting to a question about protest dharna by Congress, Bommai had recently said "not just as the ruling party, the Congress has lost morality to be even the opposition party." The Chief Minister had earlier said that the Congress leaders were selectively quoting a part of the minister's statement and were misleading the Assembly and people.

Triggering a controversy, Eshwarappa had allegedly said that the saffron flag in the future could become the national flag and it will be unfurled at the Red Fort. "Not today but someday in the future maybe after 100, 200, or 500 years, the saffron flag may become the national flag. People used to laugh over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Are we not building the temple now? Now Hindutva is being discussed in the country," Eshwarappa had allegedly said.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that a sedition case should be filed against the minister for his purported claim of hoisting a saffron flag at the Red Fort. (ANI)

