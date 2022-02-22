Two drug peddlers arrested in Jharkhand
Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with over a kilogram of opium in Chatra district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.
Acting on a tip-off that some persons were about to smuggle the narcotics, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said a team headed by Block Development Officer of Lawalong was formed for checking vehicles. During the drive, the police team intercepted two persons coming from Kalyanpur on a motorcycle and recovered 1.3kg of opium from them.
The peddlers had plans to sell the drug somewhere else, he said.
The police have also seized a mobile phone and the motorcycle.
The duo was identified as Dharmendra Ganju, a resident of Saro village under Kunda police station, and Mukesh Ganju, a native of Kalyanpur under Lawalong police station, the police said.
