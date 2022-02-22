Left Menu

Two drug peddlers arrested in Jharkhand

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 17:36 IST
Two drug peddlers arrested in Jharkhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with over a kilogram of opium in Chatra district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off that some persons were about to smuggle the narcotics, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said a team headed by Block Development Officer of Lawalong was formed for checking vehicles. During the drive, the police team intercepted two persons coming from Kalyanpur on a motorcycle and recovered 1.3kg of opium from them.

The peddlers had plans to sell the drug somewhere else, he said.

The police have also seized a mobile phone and the motorcycle.

The duo was identified as Dharmendra Ganju, a resident of Saro village under Kunda police station, and Mukesh Ganju, a native of Kalyanpur under Lawalong police station, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022