Russia's upper house votes to back treaties with breakaway Ukrainian regions

Russia's upper house of parliament voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve friendship treaties with two self-proclaimed people's republics in eastern Ukraine, escalating its standoff with Ukraine and the West.

The treaties, which are set to enter force once President Vladimir Putin signs them, could pave the way for Moscow to build military bases there, adopt a joint defence posture and tighten economic integration.

