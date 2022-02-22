DMV made progress in quest to provide military veterans

The Department of Military Veterans (DMV) says it has made progress in its quest to provide a dignified, unified, empowered and self-sufficient military veterans' community.

According to the department, the support enables them to contribute to nation-building and reconciliation through partnerships with key stakeholders of the department to improve and sustain the livelihoods of the military veteran's community.

As part of its mandate, the Department of Military Veterans (DMV) has been providing education support to military veterans and their dependents since the financial year of 2013/14.

For the financial year 2021/2022, 1 978 learners studying in primary education have been offered bursaries and 644 have been approved for tertiary education.

There have been challenges with the administration of the bursary benefit due to several reasons, schools' non-compliance due to tax-related matters and the submission of outstanding invoices from schools and tertiary institutions.

School and tuition fees for 2022 are currently being administered. The department has supported more than 400 graduates since its inception. They include qualified medical doctors, engineers and lawyers, among various esteemed professions.

Skills training of military veterans is a continuous key component of the department's support. In partnership with the Passenger Rail Association of South Africa (PRASA), 149 military veterans are trained as peace officers at the Koeberg training centre in Cape Town.

Furthermore, in collaboration with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), the department offers training to military veterans and their dependents for a digital literacy skills program.

This is for purposes of employability and entrepreneurship. The training program will be done in phases for a period of three years.

More than 80 military veterans and their dependents in Gauteng started with their digital literacy training at the Vaal University of Technology on Monday. Dates for other provinces will be communicated in due course.

"The department will continue to meet the commitment to provide education support and improve and sustain the socio-economic status of the military veterans and their dependents," the Department of Military Veterans said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The DMV is also finalising the Integrated Database Management System (IDMS) soon to be launched.

"The system will ensure a credible, secure and reliable electronic system for the service and benefit of military veterans," the department said.

The department has called on military veterans who applied to be included in the national army veterans' database to come forward to be verified.

Military veterans can contact the department on database@dmv.gov.za or call 080 232 3244 to get assistance with verification.

