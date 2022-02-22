Germany says willing to send more troops to Lithuania
- Country:
- Lithuania
Germany could send more troops to fellow NATO member Lithuania after Russia formally recognised two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent, Germany's defence minister said on Tuesday.
"It is clear that we need to apply stricter deterrence measures," Christine Lambrecht told a joint news conference with her Lithuanian counterpart in Vilnius.
"I want to underscore that we are ready to send more troops, land and air. We are ready to send more troops also to Lithuania and signal that we are together with partners and we are trustworthy partner in a crisis," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
