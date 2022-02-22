Norway to hold NATO exercise as planned next month, PM says
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:13 IST
Norway will proceed as planned with a long-planned NATO exercise on its soil next month, the country's prime minister said on Tuesday.
"Cold Response will take place as planned," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.
