Rajasthan HC sets aside result of RAS preliminary exam
The preliminary examination was conducted on October 27 last year.The order of the High Court is bound to affect the schedule of the RAS Mains examination now.
A single judge bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday set aside the result of the RAS preliminary examination, 2021.
The Bench of Justice Mahendra Goyal directed the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to declare a revised result after getting the disputed questions re-examined by an expert committee. The preliminary examination was conducted on October 27 last year.
The order of the High Court is bound to affect the schedule of the RAS (Mains) examination now. Many candidates who had cleared the exam have been demanding postponement of the RAS (Mains) examination, saying they have not been given enough time to prepare for it.
