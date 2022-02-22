Finland calls for EU sanctions despite possible Russian response
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday called for the European Union to take urgent action in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine, despite possible countermeasures by Russia.
"In my opinion, it is important to act in this situation even if that would result in countermeasures by Russia," Marin told reporters.
Marin said the EU member states were negotiating both financial sanctions and sanctions against individuals but gave no further details.
