UK publishes Russia sanctions list, including on five banks
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:25 IST
Britain published sanctions against five Russian banks and three high-net worth individuals, part of a package of measures in response to Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent.
The full list of sanctions was published on the government website: (https://bit.ly/3h8Avui)
