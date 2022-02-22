US Domestic News Roundup: Annual conservative gathering puts Trump's sway vs rising DeSantis under scrutiny; Paul Farmer, U.S. doctor dedicated to the world's poor, dies at 62 and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Annual conservative gathering puts Trump's sway vs rising DeSantis under scrutiny

The leading photo on the website of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the annual get-together of American rightwing notables, is of a grinning Donald Trump. When the conference kicks off in Orlando, Florida, this week, the former president will be counting on an adoring crowd to cement his dominance of the Republican Party ahead of November's congressional elections - as well as a potential presidential run in 2024.

Paul Farmer, U.S. doctor dedicated to the world's poor, dies at 62

Paul Farmer, an American doctor and anthropologist dedicated to improving public health in some of the world's poorest countries, died unexpectedly in his sleep in Rwanda, the group he founded said on Monday. He was 62. Farmer founded Partners in Health in Haiti in 1987 and served as chief strategist to the group, which has provided millions of outpatient visits, women's health checkups and home visits in 12 countries, according to its website.

White House to announce fresh sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

The United States will announce potentially severe new sanctions and export controls against Russia on Tuesday in response to Moscow's decision to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and send troops there. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told Russia's defense ministry to deploy forces into the two regions to "keep the peace," defying Western warnings that such a step would be illegal and wreck peace negotiations.

Top U.S. foreign policy officials arrive at White House as Russia-Ukraine crisis simmers

Top U.S. foreign policy officials arrived at the White House on Monday as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was weighing a request by two regions of eastern Ukraine to be recognized as independent, a move that could give Moscow a reason to openly send in troops. A Reuters eyewitness saw Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrive at the White House on the U.S. Presidents Day federal holiday. There was no immediate comment from the White House on the reason for their appearance.

Hate crimes trial goes to jury after prosecutors say 'racial hatred' drove Ahmaud Arbery's murderers

The three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery acted out of "racial anger" when they chased the young Black man as they saw him jogging through their Georgia community, a federal prosecutor told jurors at the defendants' hate-crimes trial on Monday. Defense lawyers argued that their clients, despite a lengthy record of racist discourse, pursued Arbery because they were suspicious of his conduct, not because of his race.

Minnesota jury to hear closing arguments in George Floyd arrest trial

A jury was due to hear closing arguments on Tuesday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating the civil rights of George Floyd during May 2020 arrest that lead to his murder. Tou Thao, 36; J. Alexander Kueng, 28; and Thomas Lane, 38, have all pleaded not guilty to charges they willfully denied Floyd's right to receive medical aid in police custody. Thao and Kueng are also charged with willfully breaching the 46-year-old Black man's rights by not intervening while their colleague Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

Jury deliberates hate-crimes charges against Ahmaud Arbery's killers in Georgia

Jurors were due to resume deliberations on Tuesday in the federal hate-crimes trial of three white men convicted of state murder charges for chasing down and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black man out jogging through their Georgia neighborhood. The predominately white U.S. District Court jury received the case against Travis McMichael, 36, his father and former police officer Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, on Monday afternoon after closing arguments from prosecutors and defense lawyers.

National Guard fills in as nursing assistants amid healthcare worker shortage

When Joenes Gellada joined the National Guard, he never imagined that would mean one day training as a nursing assistant. "Never in my wildest dreams," he said as he completed his two-week training course at Madison Area Technical College in Wisconsin on Friday.

Trump-linked Digital World's shares surge after Truth Social app launch

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company behind former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, surged nearly 30% in premarket trading on Tuesday as the app climbed the charts after its debut on Apple's App Store. Truth Social was launched on Sunday, potentially marking Trump's return to social media after he was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Google following an attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters last year.

Biden has started interviews for Supreme Court pick - source

U.S. President Joe Biden has started interviews with top candidates to serve on the Supreme Court "in recent days," a source familiar with the situation said on Monday. The White House has said repeatedly that Biden, who has pledged to name the first Black woman to the job, would announce his pick before the end of the month.