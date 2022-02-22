Left Menu

FACTBOX-Britain publishes full list of Russia sanctions

22-02-2022
Britain published sanctions against five banks and three individuals, part of a package of measures in response to Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent. Here is a list of the individuals sanctioned:

Gennadiy Nikolayevich Timchenko Boris Romanovich Rotenberg

Igor Arkadyevich Rotenberg Here is a list of the entities sanctioned:

Bank Rossiya Black Sea Bank for Development and Reconstruction

Joint Stock Company Genbank IS Bank

Public Joint Stock Company Promsvyazbank

