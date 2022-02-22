FACTBOX-Britain publishes full list of Russia sanctions
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:33 IST
Britain published sanctions against five banks and three individuals, part of a package of measures in response to Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent. Here is a list of the individuals sanctioned:
Gennadiy Nikolayevich Timchenko Boris Romanovich Rotenberg
Igor Arkadyevich Rotenberg Here is a list of the entities sanctioned:
Bank Rossiya Black Sea Bank for Development and Reconstruction
Joint Stock Company Genbank IS Bank
Public Joint Stock Company Promsvyazbank
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement