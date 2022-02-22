FACTBOX-Britain publishes full list of Russia sanctions

Britain published sanctions against five banks and three individuals, part of a package of measures in response to Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent. Here is a list of the individuals sanctioned:

Gennadiy Nikolayevich Timchenko Boris Romanovich Rotenberg

Igor Arkadyevich Rotenberg Here is a list of the entities sanctioned:

Bank Rossiya Black Sea Bank for Development and Reconstruction

Joint Stock Company Genbank IS Bank

Public Joint Stock Company Promsvyazbank

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)