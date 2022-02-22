Two Bangladeshi nationals held for temple theft in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly committing theft at a temple in Kharghar in January and seized Rs 80,000 in cash and stolen idols from them, a top official said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said three cash boxes, some cash and idols were stolen by unidentified persons from the ISKCON temple in Kharghar on January 31, 2022.

Officials of the Central Crime Unit of the Navi Mumbai police worked on various leads after scanning CCTV footage and taking into account intelligence inputs, and zeroed in on the accused, who are facing separate charges for illegally entering India, he said.

The duo, Raju Farhat Sheikh, 26, and Amirul alias Akash Mannan Khan, 23, was arrested from Navi Mumbai on February 14, Singh said.

The police seized Rs 80,000 in cash and idols stolen from the temple from the accused, who illegally entered India from Bangladesh through the West Bengal border with the help of an agent, he said.

Action has been taken against them under the Passport Act and other relevant laws, the police commissioner said.

Cases of temple theft and house breaking have been registered against the duo in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and also Ahmedabad and they were arrested in some of them earlier, the police said.

The accused, who were sent to police remand by a local court after their arrest, are now in jail under judicial custody.

