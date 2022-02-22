Left Menu

Two Bangladeshi nationals held for temple theft in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:36 IST
Two Bangladeshi nationals held for temple theft in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly committing theft at a temple in Kharghar in January and seized Rs 80,000 in cash and stolen idols from them, a top official said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said three cash boxes, some cash and idols were stolen by unidentified persons from the ISKCON temple in Kharghar on January 31, 2022.

Officials of the Central Crime Unit of the Navi Mumbai police worked on various leads after scanning CCTV footage and taking into account intelligence inputs, and zeroed in on the accused, who are facing separate charges for illegally entering India, he said.

The duo, Raju Farhat Sheikh, 26, and Amirul alias Akash Mannan Khan, 23, was arrested from Navi Mumbai on February 14, Singh said.

The police seized Rs 80,000 in cash and idols stolen from the temple from the accused, who illegally entered India from Bangladesh through the West Bengal border with the help of an agent, he said.

Action has been taken against them under the Passport Act and other relevant laws, the police commissioner said.

Cases of temple theft and house breaking have been registered against the duo in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and also Ahmedabad and they were arrested in some of them earlier, the police said.

The accused, who were sent to police remand by a local court after their arrest, are now in jail under judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022