Left Menu

Texas skydiving instructor dies when parachute fails to open

A skydiving instructor was killed after his parachute failed to open during a tandem jump in the Houston area, authorities said. The instructor later died and the student had serious injuries that arent life-threatening, the center said.Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said their parachute failed to deploy.Skydive Houston says jump operations are suspended pending an investigation.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:36 IST
Texas skydiving instructor dies when parachute fails to open
  • Country:
  • United States

A skydiving instructor was killed after his parachute failed to open during a tandem jump in the Houston area, authorities said. A student who was doing the tandem jump with the instructor was seriously injured Saturday, Skydive Houston said.

Both were airlifted to a Houston hospital after the jump Saturday in Waller, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Houston. The instructor later died and the student had serious injuries that aren't life-threatening, the center said.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said their parachute failed to deploy.

Skydive Houston says jump operations are suspended pending an investigation.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022