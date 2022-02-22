Third Delhi Police public library opens at Okhla Vihar Metro Station

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:38 IST
Taking a step towards strengthening community policing, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Thursday inaugurated a ''police public library'' at the Okhla Vihar Metro Station.

This is the third Delhi Police public library.

This state-of-the-art facility, inaugurated online, has a seating capacity for 80 persons and is equipped with five computers with hi-speed internet, police said.

They said it has more than 3,000 books on a wide range of subjects, including law, and on competition exams.

A large interactive digital board has also been installed for conducting smart classes for children visiting the library. The library will remain open for students from 9 am to 9 pm, said Additional PRO (Consultant) Anil Mittal.

The setting up of the third facility comes after police received good response from their already functional libraries at Jamia Nagar and RK Puram police stations.

The third library has been set up with the cooperation of the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and NGO Shikhar Organization for Social Development. Speaking on the occasion, Asthana expressed satisfaction that a large number of students have benefitted by availing facilities of the existing Delhi Police public libraries.

''It helps to give youth the right direction and better opportunities. Community participation is essential for effective policing... All police stations of Delhi will have similar facilities in the coming three years”, he said.

A short film “Delhi Police ke saath chhatron ka vikas” was also shown on the occasion. According to police, Delhi Police public libraries not only provide youngsters a conducive environment for studying, but also connect youth community with the force. Till now, more than 3 lakh children and youths have benefitted through facilities provided by the Delhi Police public libraries, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

