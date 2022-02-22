Left Menu

Traders' body demands lifting of remaining Covid curbs in Delhi; writes to L-G

If Covid cases and the infection rate are decreasing in the national capital then the rest of the restrictions should be removed, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said.He said only 360 new Covid cases were reported in Delhi on Monday and hospital beds are lying vacant.The latest situation in Delhi should be reviewed.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry, an association of traders in Delhi, has requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to call a DDMA meeting and lift the remaining Covid curbs in view of the improved pandemic situation.

The last meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was held on February 4.

''It has been 18 days since the last meeting. If Covid cases and the infection rate are decreasing in the national capital then the rest of the restrictions should be removed, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said.

He said only 360 new Covid cases were reported in Delhi on Monday and hospital beds are lying vacant.

''The latest situation in Delhi should be reviewed. Also, all other restrictions should be removed. The LG who is also the DDMA chairman is requested to call a meeting immediately,'' Goyal said.

CTI president Subhash Khandelwal said the night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am causes a lot of problems.

''Loading-unloading of goods in many markets happens at night. In such a situation, it is difficult for the employees to reach the market and return.

''Similarly, restaurants are open till 11 pm, so guests and workers get delayed in leaving from there. Marriages take place at night and police interrogate the guests returning home,'' he said.

Khandelwal said shops in Delhi markets are currently allowed to stay open till 8 pm and this time should also be extended.

