Hungary to deploy some troops near its border with Ukraine -defence ministry

Hungary will deploy some troops near its border with Ukraine, partly in preparation for humanitarian tasks, the defence ministry said on Tuesday on the government's official Facebook page.

"Hungary's security is the most important, we are reinforcing the Ukraine-Hungary border," the statement said.

The ministry said that due to the Ukraine-Russia crisis, defending the borders and preparing for a humanitarian mission were equally important tasks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)