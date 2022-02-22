Left Menu

Mumbai: Man shoots himself dead after suffering losses in share market

Updated: 22-02-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 19:14 IST
Mumbai: Man shoots himself dead after suffering losses in share market
Upset about suffering losses in the share market, a 24-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself with a country-made pistol at his apartment in the western suburb of Bandra here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Sai Dham Society in Bandra (east) on Monday morning, an official said.

Mayank Jayesh Gala allegedly shot himself in the head with a country-made pistol while his brother was asleep in the same room, he said. The victim's brother woke up to the sound of a gunshot and found him lying in a pool of blood, the official said.

The local police were immediately informed and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, he said.

While no suicide note was recovered from the scene, the preliminary probe has revealed that the victim may have taken the extreme step after suffering losses in the share market.

“We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case and further investigation is underway,” senior inspector Shashikant Bhandare of Nirmal Nagar police said.

