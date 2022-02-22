Assam govt announces Mother and Child Care Hospital in newly-constituted Tamulpur district

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the state government is planning to build a Mother and Child Care Hospital in the newly-constituted district Tamulpur. "Apart from that, 50-bed hospitals under PM Ayushman Bharat Yojana will be opened in five locations across the state and a 100-bed hospital at Sualkuchi," said Sarma.

Chief Minister made the following comments while chairing a high-level meeting with senior government officials in Guwahati to discuss various issues related to Assam Secondary Healthcare Systems Reforms Project. Assam Chief Minister directed officials to expedite online booking for OPD at medical colleges and opening Green Corridor for emergency cases with adequate parking space to make health delivery hassle-free.

He also reviewed the progress of ongoing construction work of five District Hospitals at newly created districts in the state. The Assam Chief Minister discussed steps taken at State Cancer Institute, GMCH under National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke and also approved the utilization plan for the same.

"There will be a single admissibility board headed by CEO of Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society and CEO's office will take steps for verification and other procedures related to release of admissible amount," Sarma said. He asked officials to introduce portal-based submission of medical bills for all government employees and to develop a portal and prepare appropriate guidelines to ensure a seamless experience for the patients and their families. (ANI)

