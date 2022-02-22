Maha: Cop injured in freak firing in Palghar

A policeman was injured in a freak firing incident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 2 am at Pelhar on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, where a police team from Virar police station was at vigil to nab a man accused of stealing betel nuts worth Rs 75 lakh, an official said. The probe team led by senior inspector Pramod Badakh kept a vigil in the area and spotted the accused travelling in a truck, he said. The police team gave a chase and stopped the truck and were attempting to pin down the accused, who tried to escape, the official said. In order to scare the accused, Badakh fired a couple of rounds in the air, but one of the bullets ricocheted off the truck and brushed the official, injuring him, he said. The police team finally managed to nab the accused Jabir Ram Swarup, a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, the official said, adding that a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard.

