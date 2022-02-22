Maha: Cop injured in freak firing in Palghar
The police team gave a chase and stopped the truck and were attempting to pin down the accused, who tried to escape, the official said. In order to scare the accused, Badakh fired a couple of rounds in the air, but one of the bullets ricocheted off the truck and brushed the official, injuring him, he said.
- Country:
- India
A policeman was injured in a freak firing incident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.
The incident took place around 2 am at Pelhar on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, where a police team from Virar police station was at vigil to nab a man accused of stealing betel nuts worth Rs 75 lakh, an official said. The probe team led by senior inspector Pramod Badakh kept a vigil in the area and spotted the accused travelling in a truck, he said. The police team gave a chase and stopped the truck and were attempting to pin down the accused, who tried to escape, the official said. In order to scare the accused, Badakh fired a couple of rounds in the air, but one of the bullets ricocheted off the truck and brushed the official, injuring him, he said. The police team finally managed to nab the accused Jabir Ram Swarup, a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, the official said, adding that a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U-19 WC Heroes: Maharashtra Police's ATS officer watching son Kaushal fulfil his cherished dream
Multiple projects including one Khelo India State Centre of Excellence sanctioned to Maharashtra during last three years: Anurag Thakur
India's Maharashtra hopes to persuade Amazon, Uber, others to go electric faster
Surprised at PM's 'hatred' for Maharashtra: Supriya Sule
Man arrested with leopard body parts in Maharashtra