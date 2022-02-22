Left Menu

Maha: Cop injured in freak firing in Palghar

The police team gave a chase and stopped the truck and were attempting to pin down the accused, who tried to escape, the official said. In order to scare the accused, Badakh fired a couple of rounds in the air, but one of the bullets ricocheted off the truck and brushed the official, injuring him, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-02-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 19:44 IST
Maha: Cop injured in freak firing in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman was injured in a freak firing incident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 2 am at Pelhar on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, where a police team from Virar police station was at vigil to nab a man accused of stealing betel nuts worth Rs 75 lakh, an official said. The probe team led by senior inspector Pramod Badakh kept a vigil in the area and spotted the accused travelling in a truck, he said. The police team gave a chase and stopped the truck and were attempting to pin down the accused, who tried to escape, the official said. In order to scare the accused, Badakh fired a couple of rounds in the air, but one of the bullets ricocheted off the truck and brushed the official, injuring him, he said. The police team finally managed to nab the accused Jabir Ram Swarup, a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, the official said, adding that a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022