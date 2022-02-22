UK says could look to block Russia issuing sovereign debt in London

Britain will introduce legislation to prevent Russia from issuing sovereign debt on London's markets if it does not de-escalate tension in Ukraine, the foreign office said in a statement setting out possible future sanctions.

"Should Russia not de-escalate, the UK will shortly introduce legislation which will, amongst other steps, prevent Russia from issuing sovereign debt on UK markets," the statement said.

