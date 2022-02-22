France's Castex says Russia violating international law

Russia is breaking international law after recognising two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, French Prime Minister Jean Catex said on Tuesday, adding that France will back sanctions against Russia in the escalating crisis.

The United States and its European allies were set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)