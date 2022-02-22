France's Castex says Russia violating international law
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-02-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 19:47 IST
- Country:
- France
Russia is breaking international law after recognising two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, French Prime Minister Jean Catex said on Tuesday, adding that France will back sanctions against Russia in the escalating crisis.
The United States and its European allies were set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Ukraine
- French
- Russia
- The United States
- France
- Western
- Vladimir Putin
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bublik upsets Zverev to win Open Sud de France
UK foreign minister may visit Russia on Feb.10 - RIA
Russia links U.S. nuclear arms talks to security demands - report
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more
UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit Russia on Thursday