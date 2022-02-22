Delhi: 19-year-old rescued after being kidnapped by 3 men posing as police officers

Three men who had kidnapped a 19-year-old by posing as policemen have been arrested, with one of them being caught while accepting ransom from the teen's aunt, police said on Tuesday.

The three accused have been identified as Sajid (27), Vakil (27) and Taibbhar Ali (49), they said, adding that two motorcycles and fake police ID cards have been recovered from their possession. To earn a quick buck, the three accused planned to kidnap the victim. On February 18, the accused stopped the victim and introduced themselves as police officers, Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) said.

''The accused told the victim that they had received a complaint against him and asked the teen to come with them to the Janakpuri police station. ''However, they took the victim to Lohiya pul in southeast Delhi and asked him to call his aunt to bring the ransom,'' she said.

The matter came to light when the teen's aunt approached the police, informing them about the kidnapping and the Rs 2 lakh ransom demand, officials said. A case was registered under section 364 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Jaitpur police station, officials said.

The victim had called his aunt and told her to come to Lohiya Pul with the ransom. Accordingly, she was sent to Lohiya Pul by the police in an auto along with the ransom. Meanwhile, a police team laid a trap near the spot to nab the kidnappers, the senior police officer said.

The police team acted swiftly and apprehended one of the kidnappers when he brought the victim to Lohiya Pul and was taking the ransom from the teen's aunt, officials said.

However, the other two accused, who were at a distance, managed to escape, the senior police officer said, adding that they were later apprehended from their residence in Loni. The victim was rescued and all the accused were arrested following prompt response of the police team, the police added.

