Full court reference: SC pays homage to 3 former top court judges

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held a full court reference to pay homage to three former apex court judges -- Justices Monoj Kumar Mukherjee, M Y Eqbal, and S C Agrawal, -- who passed away recently.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, other apex court judges, and Attorney General K K Venugopal were among those who paid tribute to the former judges at the reference held in the auditorium of the new apex court premises.

A full court reference is held for departed judges of the apex court and senior advocates as a mark of respect and remembrance for their service to the court and the legal profession.

''My Brother and Sister Judges join me in conveying our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of Shri Justice Monoj Kumar Mukherjee, Shri Justice M Y Eqbal, and Shri Justice S C Agrawal. We pray to the Almighty to give them strength to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.,'' CJI Ramana said in the full court reference.

Venugopal and Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Vikas Singh also paid homage to the former judges.

Justice Mukherjee was born on December 1, 1933. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Calcutta in 1977 and a Permanent Judge later the same year. ''Between 1991 and 1993, Justice Mukherjee was appointed Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and then the Bombay High Court. He was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on December 14, 1993. During his tenure, he was part of several Constitution Benches,'' the CJI said about Justice Mukherjee, who demitted the office on November 30, 1998. ''In the case of 'State of Tamil Nadu Vs. Arooran Sugars', he was a part of the bench wherein it was held that the power of the Legislature to amend or repeal a statute, or to give it prospective or retrospective effect, cannot be challenged unless the Court is of the view that it violates Article 14 of the Constitution. He was part of the bench in T.N. Seshan, Chief Election Commissioner of India Vs. Union of India, where the posts of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner were equated within the constitutional framework,'' Ramana said adding that the case is the cornerstone of electoral jurisprudence in India.

Justice Eqbal was born on February 13, 1951, and was elevated as a Judge of the High Court of Patna on May 9, 1996. ''Upon bifurcation of Bihar, he was made a Judge of the High Court of Jharkhand in November 2000. He was also appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand,'' the CJI said Justice Eqbal, who was appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Madras on June 11, 2010, and elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on December 24, 2012.

He demitted the office on February 12, 2016.

Justice Agrawal was born on September 5, 1933, and he started his practice at Jodhpur as an advocate of the High Court of Rajasthan in 1955.

He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Rajasthan in June 1978 and elevated as a permanent Judge in June 1980.

Ten years later, he was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court on January 11, 1990, and retired from the office on September 4, 1998.

Paying tributes to Justice Mukherjee, who left for heavenly abode on April 17, 2021, Justice Ramana said he was known for his empathy to litigants and speedy disposal of cases and he was deeply committed to the delivery of justice.

''In May 1999, Mr. Justice Monoj Kumar Mukherjee was appointed by the Centre as the Chairperson of the Inquiry Commission pertaining to the alleged disappearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Justice Mukherjee accepted only a single rupee as the fee for heading this Inquiry Commission, the CJI said.

About Justice Eqbal, Justice Ramana said ''In the year 2003, he was nominated by the then Hon'ble Chief Justice of India as a Member of the Ravi and Beas Water Tribunal, which was instrumental in settling the inter-state water dispute between Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.'' The CJI said that his tenure as a High Court judge is remembered for his stance on the concept of 'domicile' in the landmark case of 'Prasant Vidyarthy & Anr. Vs. State of Jharkhand & Ors.' ''He held that the restrictive definition of 'local persons' put forth by the Jharkhand government for appointment to the State's labour department was unreasonable and ultra vires Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.'' The CJI said Justice Eqbal spearheaded the introduction of Holiday Family Courts for working couples facing matrimonial disputes, a novel idea and also played an instrumental role in the battle against child labour, providing equal opportunity to differently-abled persons, and ensuring access to education for children. Justice Eqbal breathed his last on May 6, 2021.

Paying tributes to Justice Agrawal, the CJI said ''his decision in the case of 'Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samiti Vs. State of West Bengal' was key in emphasising the State's obligation as a welfare state and to provide adequate medical services to the people. Further, he held that the State cannot avoid its constitutional obligation of providing free legal aid to those in need.'' Justice Agrawal was appointed as a one-member Enquiry Commission to look into controversies about the absorption of employees in certain colleges. He passed away on July 28, 2021.

