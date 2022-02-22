Left Menu

Russian lawmakers told to return for unscheduled evening session

Russia's upper house of parliament told lawmakers to reconvene at 1500 GMT on Tuesday for their session to continue following a break, an unusual move after they voted to formally recognise two breakaway regions of Ukraine.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:04 IST
  • Russia

Russia's upper house of parliament told lawmakers to reconvene at 1500 GMT on Tuesday for their session to continue following a break, an unusual move after they voted to formally recognise two breakaway regions of Ukraine. It was not clear what they planned to discuss. The session comes amid Western fears that Russia, which has massed forces near Ukraine, could invade. Moscow has denied such plans.

"Dear colleagues, a break is announced in our hearing now until 1800 (1500 GMT). Please do not leave and reconvene in the hall at 1800 to continue our meeting," house speaker Valentina Matviyenko, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said. The Interfax news agency said it was the first time in several years that break of that kind had been called and that the chamber had finished its planned work for Tuesday.

The chamber earlier voted unanimously to approve friendship treaties with two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, escalating a standoff with Ukraine and the West. The treaties, which are set to enter force once President Vladimir Putin signs them, could pave the way for Moscow to build military bases there, adopt a joint defence posture and tighten economic integration.

The top ranking U.S. diplomat in Ukraine said earlier that Russia already had uniformed troops in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.

