HC pulls up police over investigation into death of man during North East riots

The Delhi High Court Tuesday pulled up the police over its investigation into an incident in which a 23-year-old man was killed after being forced to sing the national anthem during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying the status report filed by the agency was "neither here nor there".

Justice Mukta Gupta also questioned the police over the increased number of injuries (20) recorded in the post mortem report of deceased Faizan as compared to the medical report prepared prior to his detention in police custody where only three injuries were recorded.

The incident relates to a video that had gone viral in which Faizan could be seen allegedly being beaten by policemen while being forced to sing the national anthem and 'Vande Mataram'.

The court was hearing a plea by Kismatun, mother of deceased Faizan, seeking an SIT probe into the death of her son, who along with four other Muslim men, was seen in the video.

The woman, represented by advocate Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, claimed that the police had illegally detained her son and denied him critical health care due to which he succumbed to the injuries on February 26, 2020.

The police filed a status report in a sealed cover in the court, stating that the process of identification of the guilty policemen is ongoing.

After perusing the report, the court said ''it is neither here nor there and that nothing substantial has been stated in it.'' The judge said that the petitioner's counsel be allowed to peruse the status report in the court so that arguments can be addressed on the next date and listed the matter for physical hearing on March 15.

During the hearing, the judge noted that though five people were seen to be beaten up by the police in the video, their statements have not yet been recorded before a magistrate so that there is some sanctity.

"You have done your level best? These were five children who were assaulted. One has died and four are surviving. Have you got it identified from them? You are doing everything in the world, in any case, the police will start the investigation of the case from an eyewitness. It is an offence of murder, right? In this case, you have not taken the help of eyewitnesses but gone all over the world," the court said.

The court said if these were the four eyewitnesses, till date the police have not bothered to take their statements and asked "what kind of investigation you have done?" Grover contended that the police filed the report in a sealed cover even though there was no such direction from the court.

Communal clashes had broken out in North East Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

