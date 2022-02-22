Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court takes up web designer's bid to rebuff gay weddings

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a web designer's claim that she cannot be forced under a Colorado anti-discrimination law to produce websites for same-sex marriages, a practice she opposes on religious grounds.

The justices took up evangelical Christian Denver-area business owner Lorie Smith's appeal of a lower court ruling rejecting her bid for an exemption from a Colorado law barring discrimination based upon sexual orientation and certain other factors. The case follows the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in favor of a Christian Denver-area baker who refused on religious grounds to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

