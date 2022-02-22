U.S. Supreme Court takes up web designer's bid to rebuff gay weddings
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a web designer's claim that she cannot be forced under a Colorado anti-discrimination law to produce websites for same-sex marriages, a practice she opposes on religious grounds.
The justices took up evangelical Christian Denver-area business owner Lorie Smith's appeal of a lower court ruling rejecting her bid for an exemption from a Colorado law barring discrimination based upon sexual orientation and certain other factors. The case follows the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in favor of a Christian Denver-area baker who refused on religious grounds to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. Supreme Court
- Denver
- Colorado
- Supreme Court's
- baker
- Christian
ALSO READ
Colorado Springs to pay nearly $3 mln to family of Black man shot dead by police
Colorado bill would criminalize threats against election officials
MEDIA-Media mogul Byron Allen says he'll bid for NFL's Denver Broncos - Bloomberg News
Colorado bill would criminalize threats against election officials
Suspect in church killing dead after Colorado cops shoot him