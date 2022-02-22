Left Menu

White House calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion

22-02-2022
The White House is now calling Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion.

That sets stage for strong sanctions, long promised as Russia built up an estimated 150,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks.

Several Western leaders said Tuesday that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin's recognised their independence - but some indicated it was not yet the long-feared, full-fledged invasion.

