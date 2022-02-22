Belarus to buy military hardware from Russia in coming years -Belta cites Lukashenko
Belarus plans to buy military helicopters, jets and anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia in the coming years, the state-run Belta news agency cited President Alexander Lukashenko as saying on Tuesday.
Lukashenko was quoted as saying Belarus wanted to intensify its military cooperation with Russia to improve its defence capabilities at a time of soaring tensions in Europe, after Moscow recognised the independence of two separatist regions in east Ukraine.
