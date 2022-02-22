Left Menu

DDMA meeting to be held Feb 25; COVID-19 norms likely to be relaxed

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the national capital, a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been scheduled for February 25 (Friday) and a decision on further easing of restrictions is likely to be taken.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:24 IST
DDMA meeting to be held Feb 25; COVID-19 norms likely to be relaxed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the national capital, a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been scheduled for February 25 (Friday) and a decision on further easing of restrictions is likely to be taken. The daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi dropped below 400 with 360 cases of the infection registered on Monday. The positivity rate dropped below one per cent on Monday for the first time since December 28 last year.

The DDMA will convene a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be present in the meeting. In the last meeting of the DDMA held on February 4, a decision to reopen schools, colleges, coaching institutes and gyms was taken.

However, the night curfew remained in place but the timings were reduced by an hour. The timings are presently from 11 pm to 5 am. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022