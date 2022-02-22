Russian lawmakers to continue session behind closed doors - RIA

Russia's upper house of parliament will convene behind closed doors when it continues its session at 1500 GMT on Tuesday following an unusual hours-long break, the RIA news agency cited an unnamed source as saying.

The Federation Council told lawmakers to return in the evening, an unusual move after they voted to support friendship treaties with two breakaway regions of Ukraine.

