One Maoist killed, nine others held in 12-day operation in J'khand

One member of the outlawed CPI Maoist was killed and nine others, including a top ultra leader who was carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, were arrested in a 12-day operation in Jharkhand, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

One member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) was killed and nine others, including a top ultra leader who was carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, were arrested in a 12-day operation in Jharkhand, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. Three Jawans of CoBRA battalion, a special unit of the Central Reserve Police Force, were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during the anti-Maoist operation in the Bulbul forest range, which falls in the border area of Lohardaga and Latehar districts, he said. “Nine Maoists were arrested and one was killed in the 12-day operation that was launched on February 8. There were 10 encounters,'' Inspector General of Police (Operation) Amol V Homkar told reporters here. The three CoBRA battalion personnel are undergoing treatment in a hospital here, said Homkar, who is also IG of Jharkhand Jaguar, a special task force of the state police. One of those arrested during the operation is zonal commander Balram Oraon, who was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, a police statement said. The joint team for the ‘Operation Double Bull’ comprises personnel of CoBRA battalion, Jharkhand Jaguar, CRPF, Indian Reserve Battalion and the state police.

“Several Maoists' hideouts, including bunkers, were destroyed and huge cache of arms and ammunition, Maoist literature, mobile phones, wireless sets and materials of daily use were recovered from the area,” CRPF Inspector General (Jharkhand Sector) Rajiv Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

