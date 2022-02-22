Left Menu

Hyderabad Police organizes awareness campaign against drugs abuse

Hyderabad Police organized an awareness campaign against drugs at a community centre in Seethaphal mandi area on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:35 IST
Hyderabad Police organizes awareness campaign against drugs abuse
Awareness campaign against drugs in Hyderabad . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad Police organized an awareness campaign against drugs at a community centre in Seethaphal mandi area on Tuesday. Chandana Deepti, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone attended the programme. Students from schools and colleges have attended the event.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Chandana Deepti said, "Drugs addiction carries wide-ranging implications. if we see at a larger level there are bigger networks and those will lead to crimes like terrorism and smuggling of weapons. We have youngsters who have a bright future. They are being addicted to drugs beyond repair." "We are vigilant and wherever the drugs is found to be transported or consumed or being grown as plants or being sold, action will be taken strictly under the NDPS act. We will utilize the provisions and make sure the culprit gets the punishment. The message to the youth is that prevent yourself from the drug menace. De-addiction becomes very difficult for addicted people. Prevention is very important and this campaign is part of it," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022