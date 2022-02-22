Left Menu

Protest against K'taka activist's murder: Bajrang Dal men clash with cops in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of Bajrang Dal activists scuffled with police in Nagpur on Tuesday during a protest organised by the outfit against the killing of a 28-year-old man in Shivamogga district in neighbouring Karnataka a couple of days ago.

Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was stabbed to death on Sunday night and Karnataka police have so far arrested six people.

The fracas at the protest in Badkas Chowk here during the day started after police stopped Bajrang Dal activists from setting an effigy on fire, an official said.

Police resorted to mild cane charge to bring the situation under control, he added.

