Left Menu

Dealing assistant held while accepting bribe in Assam

An employee of the Office of Joint Director, Health Services, in Assams Sonitpur district was arrested on Tuesday by vigilance sleuths on the allegation of demanding bribe.An Assam Police release said that a complaint was received by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against the dealing assistant of the office for providing a certificate in lieu of money.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:44 IST
Dealing assistant held while accepting bribe in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

An employee of the Office of Joint Director, Health Services, in Assam’s Sonitpur district was arrested on Tuesday by vigilance sleuths on the allegation of demanding bribe.

An Assam Police release said that a complaint was received by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against the dealing assistant of the office for providing a certificate in lieu of money. The accused had also purportedly demanded bribe from many employees of the district under the administrative control of his office, the release said. A trap was laid against him at Tezpur on Tuesday by the vigilance team and he was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

A case has been registered against him and he is being brought to Guwahati for interrogation, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022