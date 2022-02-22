Dealing assistant held while accepting bribe in Assam
An employee of the Office of Joint Director, Health Services, in Assams Sonitpur district was arrested on Tuesday by vigilance sleuths on the allegation of demanding bribe.An Assam Police release said that a complaint was received by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against the dealing assistant of the office for providing a certificate in lieu of money.
An employee of the Office of Joint Director, Health Services, in Assam’s Sonitpur district was arrested on Tuesday by vigilance sleuths on the allegation of demanding bribe.
An Assam Police release said that a complaint was received by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against the dealing assistant of the office for providing a certificate in lieu of money. The accused had also purportedly demanded bribe from many employees of the district under the administrative control of his office, the release said. A trap was laid against him at Tezpur on Tuesday by the vigilance team and he was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.
A case has been registered against him and he is being brought to Guwahati for interrogation, the release added.
