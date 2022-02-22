Left Menu

G7 foreign ministers agreed to condemn Russia recognition of Ukraine regions, Japan's Hayashi says

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:45 IST
The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven industrialised nations agreed in a call on Tuesday to condemn Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine, Japan's foreign minister said.

Yoshimasa Hayashi made the comment to reporters following his call with counterparts from the G7. The ministers agreed that Russia's recognition of the two regions as independent was in violation of Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as international law, he said.

